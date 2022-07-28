The Most Comprhensive Understanding of the Mark of the Beast and End of the WORLD

"This video incorporates ALL the DATA You have probably never been exposed to .. This is a MUST WATCH from Beginning to END"

video by Jonathan Kleck

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ

How to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032

John 3: 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."

Acts 3: 19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."

Matthew 6: 14-15 "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."

