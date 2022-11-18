The Great Deception, UFO's & Solar Flares Aimed At Earth



Time is almost up. I believe the Great Deception will come after the Rapture. But I could be wrong as I am rarely given a time frame in which my dreams fit. Our job is to be ready and be aware of Satan's tricks and lies to deceive even the faithful. These last days pray without ceasing, repent and be in the WORD of God, the KJV Bible.

Matthew 10:16 Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.

(ONLY JESUS CAN SAVE US NOW!) NOTE:

