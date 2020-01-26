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ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΙΣ : ΕΘΝΕΓΕΡΣΙΑ - ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ - ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΛΑΣ - ΕΛΛΑΔΑ 2019 ΚΑΙ ΛΑΘΡΟΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ.
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247 views • January 26, 2020
ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ''ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΙΣ''. ΕΛΛΑΔΑ 2019 ΚΑΙ ΛΑΘΡΟΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ. Ο ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΥ ΦΟΡΕΩΣ ΕΘΝΕΓΕΡΣΙΑ ΣΥΓΓΡΑΦΕΑΣ - ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΣ Ε.Α. ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ ΚΑΙ Ο ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΛΑΣ, ΑΝΑΛΥΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΓΡΑΦΟ ΓΙΑΝΝΗ ΠΑΠΑΖΗΣΗ, ΤΟ ΤΕΡΑΣΤΙΟ ΠΡΟΒΛΗΜΑ ΤΗΣ ΛΑΘΡΟΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΥΣΕΩΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΤΙ ΘΑ ΣΥΜΒΕΙ ΤΟ 2019 ΣΤΗΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΜΑΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. 11 - 1 - 2019. ΜΙΑ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΠΟΥ ΑΦΟΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ETHNEGERSIA.GR. https://www.ethnegersia.gr/.
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