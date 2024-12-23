BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1022 Why is submitting to GOD so difficult





VERSE: Romans 11:16-21 he certainly won't spare you!





SYNOPSIS: Today we are going to study the most misunderstood book of the Brit HaDasha (NT), The Book Of Romans, chapter 10-11. Every person ever created by YEHOVAH is equally loved by HIM. Each person makes their own choices. Why is it so difficult to submit to the laws of ELOHIM? There is a letter written by Sha’ul (Paul) telling the Gentile followers of YESHUA to be terrified of being broken off from the Hebrew olive tree. Why are so many not even afraid let alone terrified? Do they think they are immune to being chopped off?





BIBLE VERSES: Romans 11:16-21 he certainly won't spare you! Romans 9:31-33 the concept comes to a close. Romans 10:1-4 unaware of God's way of making people righteous. D’varim (Deut) 30:11-18 the word is very close to you—in your mouth. 1ST Kefa (Peter) 1:21-25 through the living Word of God that lasts forever. Romans 11:1 God has not rejected His people.









