SILENCE (12 FEB 2023) NEW YORK CITY (My Version)

Self explanatory.
Time to WAKE UP!
Don't listen to me, I don't know anything......
But #Moses wrote this! So YOU be the judge!
Deuteronomy 17:7 NKJV
The hands of the witnesses shall be the first against him to put him to death, and afterward the hands of all the people. So you shall put away the evil from among you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.