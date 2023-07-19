Create New Account
Making Decisions for Other People - Utilitarian Faction
Real Free News
You have no business making decisions for other people if you 1) took the shot 2) "claimed" to take the shot or 3) pushed the shot. #utilitarianfaction #utilitarianparty #utilitarian #utility

