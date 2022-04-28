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Putin Threatens To Lighten Up NATO With a Small Nuke as Germany is Next to Have Their Gas Shut-Off
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130 views • April 28, 2022
This week Vladimir Putin cut-off Poland and Bulgaria's natural gas supply as other NATO countries including Germany ramped up their military equipment supplies to Ukraine. Russia has warned the USA to stop supplying Ukraine with weapons and now Germany is giving Ukraine some pretty serious anti-aircraft tanks (52 in all will be shipped to the battlefields). Putin has threatened to shut-off Germany's gas line and this weeks moves to authorize more military might be sent to Ukraine, may just cause them their gas to be shut down. In the meantime Putin warned all countries to stop aiding Ukraine's war efforts and he is starting to expand on his rhetoric of threatening several countries with using the nuclear option. Things are heating up and so is Vladimir Putin by the looks of things.
Related video:
German Gepard Anti-aircraft Tanks To Enter Ukraine: Will the “Cheetah” Repel Putin’s Air Assault?
CRUX YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkIePO802WE&;t=31s
Related links:
Jim Stone
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zw3.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ron-paul-ukraine-war-racket
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/26/energy/poland-russia-gas/index.html
https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/26/germany-sending-gepard-air-defense-tanks-to-support-ukraine-defense/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/04/15/tanks-heavy-weapons-ukraine-russia-nato-putin-offensive/
https://www.npr.org/2022/04/28/1095113387/what-russia-cutting-off-energy-to-poland-and-bulgaria-means-for-the-world
https://webhealth.space/putin-warns-west-of-lightning-retaliation-sanctions-batter-russian-economy/
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Related video:
German Gepard Anti-aircraft Tanks To Enter Ukraine: Will the “Cheetah” Repel Putin’s Air Assault?
CRUX YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkIePO802WE&;t=31s
Related links:
Jim Stone
http://www.jimstoneindia.com/.zw3.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ron-paul-ukraine-war-racket
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/26/energy/poland-russia-gas/index.html
https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/26/germany-sending-gepard-air-defense-tanks-to-support-ukraine-defense/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/04/15/tanks-heavy-weapons-ukraine-russia-nato-putin-offensive/
https://www.npr.org/2022/04/28/1095113387/what-russia-cutting-off-energy-to-poland-and-bulgaria-means-for-the-world
https://webhealth.space/putin-warns-west-of-lightning-retaliation-sanctions-batter-russian-economy/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
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