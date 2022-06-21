Pharaoh Drowned in the Red Sea Part 1

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. Part 1.
Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/143d1042-f8a2-4378-b35f-d12b19708573
Jun 17, 2022 Many people were raised to believe that there is no God. Today's video shows God is real, and so is His Word. We highly recommend that you get the Book and DVD called: "Revealing God's Treasure". It gives detailed color photos of Sodom and Gomorrah, Noah's Ark, The Red Sea Crossing, Mount Sinai and The Ark of the Covenant. In this book you will find physical proof that the Bible is True!
00:00 Introduction
05:06 The Israelites move out of Egypt
18:43 A Land Bridge
23:48 You Shall go Through on Dry Ground
29:05 God Drowns Pharaoh and his Army
35:41 Jim & Penny Caldwell
38:20 The Sole of their Feet
42:15 The Dragon and the Women
45:31 Prophecy to Stan and Leslie Johnson
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZwBVsDp8pA&t=1s