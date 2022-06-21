Pharaoh Drowned in the Red Sea Part 1

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. Part 1.

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/143d1042-f8a2-4378-b35f-d12b19708573







Jun 17, 2022 Many people were raised to believe that there is no God. Today's video shows God is real, and so is His Word. We highly recommend that you get the Book and DVD called: "Revealing God's Treasure". It gives detailed color photos of Sodom and Gomorrah, Noah's Ark, The Red Sea Crossing, Mount Sinai and The Ark of the Covenant. In this book you will find physical proof that the Bible is True!





00:00 Introduction

05:06 The Israelites move out of Egypt

18:43 A Land Bridge

23:48 You Shall go Through on Dry Ground

29:05 God Drowns Pharaoh and his Army

35:41 Jim & Penny Caldwell

38:20 The Sole of their Feet

42:15 The Dragon and the Women

45:31 Prophecy to Stan and Leslie Johnson









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http://www.prophecyclub.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZwBVsDp8pA&t=1s



