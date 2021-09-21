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Wash. State Concentration Camps; Infected Illegals Arriving with Measles, Malaria, TB; CDC-DoD Black Op Missions Releasing Pathogens across US, AI-Nanobots-DARPA Explained: 09.21.2021
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1068 views • September 21, 2021
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CONFIRMED: Gov. Inslee setting up covid concentration camps in Washington state, issuing job listings for “strike team” coordinators
Submitted by Karen
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-09-20-inslee-covid-concentration-camps-washington-state.html
Karen writes (09.21.2021):
It'll start out being for the newest biological threat that BG is now promising us with, but then morph into other categories. Crowd everyone inside under a tent and let 'em cook. The same way they incubated and spread the Spanish Flu, beginning in the South with fresh new recruits, then shipping them off to Europe no matter how sick and incapacitated they were. It might have been a type of swine flu, since they claimed that they had traced it back to the Kansas hog farm that a new recruit came from.
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CDC: Afghans Arriving in U.S. Infected with Measles, Malaria, Tuberculosis
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/cdc-afghans-arriving-in-u-s-infected-with-measles-malaria-tuberculosis
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Situation Update, Sep 20, 2021 - CDC, DoD running black ops missions to RELEASE pathogens across America
Submitted by Terral
September 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/00400916-7b34-4d94-b584-38364bc993e7
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Deadly “black fungus” infection spreads among coronavirus patients in India
Submitted by John
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-20-black-fungus-infection-coronavirus-patients-india.html
Related: https://youtu.be/Q3XOHIxYJ2Q
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full
https://youtu.be/EGicrpcllY0
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
CONFIRMED: Gov. Inslee setting up covid concentration camps in Washington state, issuing job listings for “strike team” coordinators
Submitted by Karen
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-09-20-inslee-covid-concentration-camps-washington-state.html
Karen writes (09.21.2021):
It'll start out being for the newest biological threat that BG is now promising us with, but then morph into other categories. Crowd everyone inside under a tent and let 'em cook. The same way they incubated and spread the Spanish Flu, beginning in the South with fresh new recruits, then shipping them off to Europe no matter how sick and incapacitated they were. It might have been a type of swine flu, since they claimed that they had traced it back to the Kansas hog farm that a new recruit came from.
--
CDC: Afghans Arriving in U.S. Infected with Measles, Malaria, Tuberculosis
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/cdc-afghans-arriving-in-u-s-infected-with-measles-malaria-tuberculosis
--
Situation Update, Sep 20, 2021 - CDC, DoD running black ops missions to RELEASE pathogens across America
Submitted by Terral
September 20, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/00400916-7b34-4d94-b584-38364bc993e7
--
Deadly “black fungus” infection spreads among coronavirus patients in India
Submitted by John
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-20-black-fungus-infection-coronavirus-patients-india.html
Related: https://youtu.be/Q3XOHIxYJ2Q
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full
https://youtu.be/EGicrpcllY0
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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