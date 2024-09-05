'Russia Collusion' Is Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems’ Dirty Tricks: They’re Doing It Again
◦ [Bidan] Goes All-In On Russiagate 2.0 While Ignoring China’s Creeping Attacks
◦ [Bidan] Regime Revives Russian Election Interference Bogeyman Just In Time For November
◦ Kamala’s Campaign Is Flailing So Badly, The DOJ Just Tried To Toss Her A ‘Russia Collusion’ Lifeline
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (4 September 2024)