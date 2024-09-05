'Russia Collusion' Is Back

Dems’ Dirty Tricks: They’re Doing It Again

◦ [Bidan] Goes All-In On Russiagate 2.0 While Ignoring China’s Creeping Attacks

◦ [Bidan] Regime Revives Russian Election Interference Bogeyman Just In Time For November

◦ Kamala’s Campaign Is Flailing So Badly, The DOJ Just Tried To Toss Her A ‘Russia Collusion’ Lifeline





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (4 September 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6361524152112