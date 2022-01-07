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TRUMP'S PRIDE “VACCINE SIN” DID NOT CAUSE THE STOLEN ELECTION...THE PRINCE OF THE AIR DID IT...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
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48 views • January 07, 2022
Trump Was The Man. But Sin Caused Another Plan...

Trump's 2nd Term
Was Stolen By The
“Prince Of The Air”
His Vaccine Pride
Is A Resent Development
Separating Him
From His Supporters
In Large Numbers.
His Pride Did Not
Precede His Fall
Biblically.
What God Sees
Is Satan Has
The Authority
To Test Him.
But Unlike JOB
(Pun Un-Intended Trump
Created Unprecedented
Job Numbers)
Trump Could Not
Trust God
Because Of The
Prosperity Preachers
Advising Him.
You Follow The
Same Demons
As He Does
Jesus (The Lawless One)
& Lord (Baal Worship).
The Fallen Angeles
That Rule The
Churches & Synagogues
Today.

It's The
“Man In The Mirrors”
Fault...
Keywords
trumpdemocratsfluvaccine2020 electionjoe bidenmelaniaauditcovidfoucistolen electionburksvaccine boostersrepublicianwuhan lab leekmaracopa county arizoniafulton county georgiamara lago winter white houseold post mansion
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