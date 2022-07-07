© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
For free videos and articles, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
THE GREAT BETRAYAL BY DR. VERNON COLEMAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rJJOsfFbE9f/
All media has been bought off. Every professional has sold their souls for a few bucks!