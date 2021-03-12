© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsbreak 109: Dr. Ariyana Love Shatters the Myths Around the COVID Psy Op
Follow
2
Share
Report
264 views • March 12, 2021
Informative discussion with Dr. Ariyana Love from Finland, a journalist and holistic health practitioner who has been covering the COVID Psy Op in great detail and published widely on the irrefutable proof we have today from multiple whistleblower, researcher, and government sources that the "pandemic" is indeed a drill and a Psy Op, that it is being used today to bring in a transhumanizing and enslaving vaccine, which all of concerned humanity must do everything in their power to help spread the truth about and halt.
Article covered here:
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/03/04/worldwide-medical-tyranny-in-finland-under-covid-19-regulations/
Article covered here:
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/03/04/worldwide-medical-tyranny-in-finland-under-covid-19-regulations/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.