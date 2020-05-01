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Tim Frey wins at "Vote for Nobody" slot machine @ PorcFest XII 2015
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13 views • May 01, 2020
Picture this: PorcFest XII in New Hampshire, where Libertarians and Anarchists gathered to (among other activities) practice their voting skills at the "Vote for Nobody" slot-machine. Voting is definitely a form of Gambling, where Everybody can play the Voting game, but Nobody wins. This fantastic work of ironic art posing as a voting machine was created by Davi Barker, Drew Philips, Derek Slopey & Tim Frey under the tag-line "It's Demockery, Stupid!".
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