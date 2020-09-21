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The Death of Europe | European Migrant Crisis
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40 views • September 21, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3088/pathological-altruism-call-in-show-september-30th-2015
Question: "Do the ongoing Gene Wars (see the r/K Selection presentations for more on this) invalidate the Non-Aggression Principle? The Non-Aggression Principle doesn't work if it's not universal and it's not universal because there are sub species of humans in heavy opposition. We are not all the same so why should the rules be extended across gene sets?"
The European migrant crisis arose through the rising number of migrant arrivals seeking asylum – a combination of economic migrants and refugees – to the European Union (EU) across the Mediterranean Sea and the Balkans from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany expected over 800,000 asylum seekers to come this year - over four times more than in 2014. European Union member states agreed in July to take in more than 32,000 migrants to “ease the burden” on Italy and Greece, where the largest numbers have arrived. Another eight-thousand should be allocated by the end of the year, according to the European Union's commissioner for migration.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Question: "Do the ongoing Gene Wars (see the r/K Selection presentations for more on this) invalidate the Non-Aggression Principle? The Non-Aggression Principle doesn't work if it's not universal and it's not universal because there are sub species of humans in heavy opposition. We are not all the same so why should the rules be extended across gene sets?"
The European migrant crisis arose through the rising number of migrant arrivals seeking asylum – a combination of economic migrants and refugees – to the European Union (EU) across the Mediterranean Sea and the Balkans from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany expected over 800,000 asylum seekers to come this year - over four times more than in 2014. European Union member states agreed in July to take in more than 32,000 migrants to “ease the burden” on Italy and Greece, where the largest numbers have arrived. Another eight-thousand should be allocated by the end of the year, according to the European Union's commissioner for migration.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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