👉 And you know what? Cuba seems to have joined the uprising as well, releasing its own brick-powered video calling for liberation from Washington's threats and oppression.

Lego Resistance Front: Iran's asymmetric warfare on the cultural and soft power frontline



Iranian cartoonists have proclaimed the formation of the "Lego Resistance Front" — an artistic crusade aimed at smashing the empire of lies built by the West.



💬 "This movement is bigger than one creator," Iran's Explosive Media tweeted. "It is a growing front of artists, storytellers, animators, and independent media voices standing together to push truth forward through creativity."

The LRF gleefully skewers the West's cultural, geopolitical, and economic absurdities.