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Capitol Hill Riot: Corrupt MSM Staying on Script ("No Sign of ANTIFA Involvement") - Why Trump Needs To Play This Video @ Impeachment 2.0
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31 views • January 17, 2021
If there was ever to be one video that Donald Trump should show during his Impeachment Trial 2.0 it is this one. On January 6th we witnessed an ill prepared (by design) Capitol Hill Police Force try to hold back a manufactured Insurrection on Capitol Hill. All designed to make Donald Trump and his supporters look bad. Instantly Trump was blamed for sending his protesters who were listening to his 'Save the Steal Rally' speech in a park not too far away from Congress to riot. When we look at ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter Leader John Sullivan's 37 minute video it becomes very obvious that what happened on capitol Hill that day was far more then Trump protesters. After further review of his video it was quite obvious that Anarchists were in the Capitol that day and not just Trump supporters. CNN as you will see in this video should not be allowed to call itself a News agency anymore. They are reporting (even on Sunday January 17th) that ANTIFA had nothing to do with the Capitol Hill riots, even watching Canadian CBC News this morning interviewing Rudy Giuliani they were saying that there was no sign of ANTIFA at the riots, only Trump supporters. I can't believe how bad mainstream news has become to automatically dismiss anything that could exonerate Donald Trump. There is an excellent 14 minute clip from Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic that I have included in this video where they blatantly ask for the resignation of CNN's C.E.O Jeff Zucker for aiding and abetting Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA Leader John Sullivan.
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In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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