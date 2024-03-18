Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chaos In Haiti
channel image
Son of the Republic
663 Subscribers
95 views
Published 19 hours ago

Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau have in effect been running domestic politics in Haiti for the past few years.

The result is chaos and cannibalism.

Pretty soon, a big portion of the Haitian population will be living in Florida.

Haiti’s former prime minister explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-5/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1769846246926115030

Keywords
bill clintonhillary clintontucker carlsonjoe bidenjustin trudeauclinton foundationhaitichaoscannibalismlaurent lamothe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket