Big Blue Pro Terahertz Wand Overview

Terahertz Wand Link https://usamedbed.com/terahertz-wand/ Check out the "Big Blue" Terahertz Wand model that includes the work of over 50 scientists over a 10 year period of time. The "Big Blue" terahertz wand includes a rare earth alloy that lines the tube to produce the terahertz frequency and has 6 settings with a larger fan setting. The "Big Bue" model runs on 1.100 watts and is also referred to as the "Pro" model which is ideal for massage therapists, med spa's, acupuncture studios and home use.

Terahertz wands showcase a multitude of health benefits and include:

1. Terahertz frequency

2. Quantum - scaler technology

3. Quartz crystal technology

The combination of these frequency's enhances cellular reproduction, cellular detoxification, cellular function, circulation and more. The terahertz wands have been shown to assist with a myriad of health benefits including skin beautification, removal of acne, wrinkles, scar tissue, psoriasis, eye floaters, cataracts, swelling, inflammation, pain, arthritis, improved gums, energy, activation of stem cells, osteoporosis, Bells Palsey, kidney functions, tumor and lump removal, lyphodemia and more.

Terahertz wands have also been shown to help with hydration and reduce the clumping of molecules enabling water to get directly into the cell. Pointing the light into a glass of water for 30 to 45 seconds includes many benefits as seen in the video below.

Terahertz Wands are not medical devices - they are classified as health and wellness devices and should never be substituted for consulting a medical professional for any types of health related issues. The testimonials featured are from actual users and we make no claims that anyone will achieve the results mentioned. Results may vary from person to person. For more information on terahertz wands and other light and frequency based "med bed" type technology visit the links below. https://usamedbed.com https://terahertzwands.com









