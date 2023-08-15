Guest: Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters | Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation | Transparency and Partnership in Education | Woke Indoctrination | Chinese Influence in American Education

Today, we welcome Oklahoma State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, to talk about the current condition of our state's schools and more specifically about Tulsa Public schools. Superintendent Walters starts by sharing some disturbing statistics and explains that 28 out of 69 Tulsa schools have received an F ranking due to reading proficiency scores. He says that 68% of the 28 schools rank in the bottom 5% for reading proficiency. Superintendent Walters then explains how administrators for TPS offer no real solutions and they continue to make excuse after excuse to explain the poor performance of TPS schools. We go on to discuss funding issues and learn about all the waste, fraud, and missing money. Superintendent Walters then shares his detailed strategies for improving student and school performance and he encourages parents, grandparents, and all citizens to get educated and activated in their own local school district. Superintendent Walters highlights the words transparency and partnership and tells us how these important values can improve the quality of education for all students and their families.





You can follow Superintendent Ryan Walters on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RyanWaltersSupt and on Facebook go to Ryan Walters for OK State Superintendent.





Links:





https://sde.ok.gov/





https://oklahoma.gov/governor/newsroom/newsroom/2022/july2022/governor-stitt-calls-for-special-audit-of-tulsa-public-schools.html





https://kfor.com/news/local/state-superintendent-makes-announcement-on-tulsa-public-schools-accreditation/





www.momsonamission.net



