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Guest: Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters | Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation | Transparency and Partnership in Education | Woke Indoctrination | Chinese Influence in American Education
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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5 views • August 15, 2023

Today, we welcome Oklahoma State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, to talk about the current condition of our state's schools and more specifically about Tulsa Public schools. Superintendent Walters starts by sharing some disturbing statistics and explains that 28 out of 69 Tulsa schools have received an  F ranking due to reading proficiency scores. He says that 68% of the 28 schools rank in the bottom 5% for reading proficiency. Superintendent Walters then explains how administrators for TPS offer no real solutions and  they continue to make excuse after excuse to explain the poor performance of  TPS schools.  We go on to discuss funding issues and learn about all the waste, fraud, and missing money. Superintendent Walters then shares his detailed strategies for improving student and school  performance and he encourages parents, grandparents, and all citizens to get educated and activated in their own local school district.  Superintendent Walters highlights the words transparency and partnership and tells us how these important values can improve the quality of education for all students and their families. 


You can follow Superintendent Ryan Walters  on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RyanWaltersSupt and on Facebook go to Ryan Walters for OK State Superintendent.


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Links:


https://sde.ok.gov/ 


https://oklahoma.gov/governor/newsroom/newsroom/2022/july2022/governor-stitt-calls-for-special-audit-of-tulsa-public-schools.html 


https://kfor.com/news/local/state-superintendent-makes-announcement-on-tulsa-public-schools-accreditation/ 


www.momsonamission.net 


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educationryan waltersmomsonamisson
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Privacy Policy