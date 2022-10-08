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karlynborysenko If WOKE is a RELIGION or CULT- then how do you expect parents to convert teachers from it
Karlyn Borysenkohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muM4OqMmmpU
https://rumble.com/v1mf3jh-if-woke-is-a-religion-or-cult-then-how-do-you-expect-parents-to-convert-tea.html
If WOKE is a RELIGION or CULT, then how do you expect parents to convert teachers from it?
Karlyn Borysenko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dhmEE2Of_M
https://rumble.com/v1ma8bf-why-the-public-schools-are-broken-and-cannot-be-fixed-with-school-choice-yo.html
Why the public schools are broken and cannot be fixed with school choice - you must understand this
Karlyn Borysenko
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-OIkHSUaDI&t
https://rumble.com/v1m64tz-school-choice-is-valuable-because-it-will-help-change-culture-to-turn-paren.html
School choice is valuable because it will help CHANGE CULTURE to turn parents against the schools
Karlyn Borysenko
https://www.facebook.com/activelyunwoke/videos/1104882253736902
https://www.amazon.com/Actively-Unwoke-Ultimate-Fighting-Insanity/dp/1637582722