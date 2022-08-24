X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2857a - Trump Was Right Again, Winter Is Coming, Economic Protests Coming

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2857a - August 23, 2022
Trump Was Right Again, Winter Is Coming, Economic Protests Coming
The [CB]/Biden Administration are now trying to buy votes with canceling student loan debt. Most of the people believe this will cause inflation. The [CB]/[WEF] are now trapped in their own agenda and Trump is right again, Europe is trouble, their only option is Russia, winter is coming and the people will hit the precipice.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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