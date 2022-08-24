X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2857a - Trump Was Right Again, Winter Is Coming, Economic Protests Coming

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2857a - August 23, 2022

Trump Was Right Again, Winter Is Coming, Economic Protests Coming

The [CB]/Biden Administration are now trying to buy votes with canceling student loan debt. Most of the people believe this will cause inflation. The [CB]/[WEF] are now trapped in their own agenda and Trump is right again, Europe is trouble, their only option is Russia, winter is coming and the people will hit the precipice.

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