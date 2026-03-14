The Lanaz oil refinery on the Erbil-Mosul road in Iraq was hit by strikes.

There was a better video, but too short. I clipped an image as the thumbnail of closeup of this fire at Lanaz oil refinery. Cynthia

Adding:

Iran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: The Strait of Hormuz is only closed to oil tankers and ships belonging to our enemies and their allies.

Adding:

Trump on Truth Social: The United States of America has completely defeated and destroyed Iran - militarily, economically, and in every other way. Countries around the world that receive oil through the Strait of Hormuz must ensure this transition, and we will help - a lot! The US will also coordinate with these countries so that everything is carried out quickly, smoothly, and successfully. This should always have been a joint effort, and now it will be - it will bring the world together towards harmony, security, and eternal peace.



