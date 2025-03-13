BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO's Stealth Plan To Wipe Out RUSSIA
Truth and Courage
Truth and Courage
1 month ago

NATO PLAN: Hit Russia with Thousands of ground-hugging missiles, from every direction, seemingly out of nowhere. 

The missiles are launched 1,200 miles from the target, using the Standoff Rapid Dragon System.

I first learned about this Attack System when Mike Adams was interviewing Michael Yon. 
Yon mentioned "Palletized Missiles, Every Type of Missile" being pulled from the back of ordinary Cargo Aircraft. 

"A new technology that is easily deployed, using existing missiles and cargo aircraft." 
So I did my homework. RAPID DRAGON was developed 4 years ago. Nobody is talking about it. Not NATO. Not The Pentagon. Not Brussels.
NOBODY. "KEEP IT QUIET".

It is fully developed and deployed across NATO countries. Its ready to be used to it's full capacity, with NATO'S huge fleets of cargo aircraft. 

