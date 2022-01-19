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X22 Report A 01. 18. 22.
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10 views • January 19, 2022
Ep. 2680a - [CB] Right On Schedule, Fake News Projecting Rate Hikes
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California moves to create single payer healthcare, the people will be double taxed. The truckers for Canada and the US are fighting back and staging a protest. The fake news is projecting the rates hikes and how its going to be great for the economy. The [CB] is right on schedule, goes after El Salvador.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
California moves to create single payer healthcare, the people will be double taxed. The truckers for Canada and the US are fighting back and staging a protest. The fake news is projecting the rates hikes and how its going to be great for the economy. The [CB] is right on schedule, goes after El Salvador.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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