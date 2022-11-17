Uncensored: Prof. Dolores Cahill - We're in the Mass Killing Phase of Agenda 21 & What People Can Do

https://rumble.com/v1v7vqe-uncensored-prof.-dolores-cahill-were-in-the-mass-killing-phase-of-agenda-21.html

Professor Dolores Cahill joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth discussion about Agenda 21, confirming that we are now in a "mass killing" phase of the agenda.

Professor Cahill predicts millions more will sadly die in the next 5 years due to the effects of mRNA from the injections in the body.

She also discusses the importance of becoming completely independent of the existing systems and how the people around the world are fighting back.

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Maria Zeee, Prof Dolores Cahill, Agenda 21