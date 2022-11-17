Uncensored: Prof. Dolores Cahill - We're in the Mass Killing Phase of Agenda 21 & What People Can Do
Professor Dolores Cahill joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth discussion about Agenda 21, confirming that we are now in a "mass killing" phase of the agenda.
Professor
Cahill predicts millions more will sadly die in the next 5 years due to the
effects of mRNA from the injections in the body.
She also discusses the importance of becoming completely independent of the existing systems and how the people around the world are fighting back.
Original Source:-
For
more info visit:
http://irishrepublicanbrotherhood.org/
https://custodean.com
https://t.me/DoloresCahill
Website:
https://zeeemedia.com/
Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".
Maria Zeee, Prof Dolores Cahill, Agenda 21
