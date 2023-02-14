"Russia's attempts to Explain to the West that Pumping Ukraine with Weapons is Fueling the Conflict". - Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Rep. of the Russian Federation to the UN

Russia's attempts to explain to the West that pumping Ukraine with weapons is fueling the conflict so far resembles a "dialogue of the deaf with the blind," said Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.
◾️“As you know, we invited Roger Waters to [the Security Council] meeting. There were doubts whether he could act as a speaker on this subject, but he proved that he could, and, I want to say, quite skillfully.
