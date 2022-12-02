Create New Account
WATCH RICHARD Burdick PERFORM HIS "HORN SOLO, OP. 189D" ON ALEXANDER 203ST PROTOTYPE DOUBLE HORN
Richard O Burdick
Published 19 hours ago

Watch Richard Burdick perform his "Horn Solo, OP. 189D" on the Alexander 203st Prototype Double Horn!

If you're a fan of classical music, then you're in for a treat! In this live video, Richard Burdick performs his beautiful "Horn Solo, OP. 189D" on Alexander 203st Prototype Double Horn. This beautiful solo is sure to captivate your ears and inspire your love of music!

For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus189d/html

