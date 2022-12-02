WATCH RICHARD Burdick PERFORM HIS "HORN SOLO, OP. 189D" ON ALEXANDER 203ST PROTOTYPE DOUBLE HORN

Watch Richard Burdick perform his "Horn Solo, OP. 189D" on the Alexander 203st Prototype Double Horn!
If you're a fan of classical music, then you're in for a treat! In this live video, Richard Burdick performs his beautiful "Horn Solo, OP. 189D" on Alexander 203st Prototype Double Horn. This beautiful solo is sure to captivate your ears and inspire your love of music!
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus189d/html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.