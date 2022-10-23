The Act of 1986 created Big Pharma Monster and the Monster now Feeds on Healthy, Live Humans

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The video gives a little bit of background on the Act of 1986 that propelled Big Pharma companies to their present day power. It analyses their ways of infiltrating the governments, media, health agencies, fabricating the medical emergencies and force feeding their vaccines down the throats of the mankind.