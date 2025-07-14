⚡ MASSIVE WORLDWIDE EARTHQUAKE ON THE BUILDUP.

are we on a build up to a worldwide earthquake.? does the Bible forecast anything like this? In this video I'm going to ask that question and leave it up to you to decide. something big is going on around the world. and it goes back to the April 8th 2024 total solar eclipse. It goes along with the Texas floods as well. let us take a short look





You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL









VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12









OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS









[email protected]









NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU





this is the video about the eruptions at Yellowstone that we need to be looking at





https://youtu.be/OnyyxsqQZrA?si=Tk9k6EgRKnpsdoUr