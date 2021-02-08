Ministry items needed for the homeless

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Please join our efforts to supply much needed hygiene and other items in care packages for the homeless.
We currently need 131 shampoos, 127 conditioners, 125 water bottles, 67 women's deodorants, 53 men's deodorants, 111 lotions, 122 soap or body wash, 139 chapsticks, 143 notepads or notebooks, 286 pens, 136 pillows, 125 zippable duffel bags or backpacks (new or clean & in good condition), 715 Band-Aids, 130 disposable razors, 138 toothbrushes, 141 toothpastes, 143 packages of tissues, 143 loofas or bath sponges.
Rebounderz in Jenison, Michigan is our official drop-off location for these items. So stop in for some family fun, and donate items to those in need.
RestoreFreedomKH.com for details on how to donate to our work, and the various projects we have going on right now to fight for freedom. #RestoreFreedom #MoreFreedomLessGovernment #GodsHandsAndFeet