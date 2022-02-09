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Listen closely! Do NOT let ANYONE give you or anyone you care about the drug Remdesivir
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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181 views • February 09, 2022
Listen closely! Do NOT let ANYONE give you or anyone you care about the drug Remdesivir! It is the main reason why so many Americans died in 2020 in the hospital and it is the main reason why they continue to die in hospitals across the country now! COVID IS NOT THE REASON THEY DIED. This drug is main reason for causing acute kidney and acute organ failure, septic shock, hypotension, and Pulmonary edema. Instead of calling it pulmonary edema they were calling it "COVID PNEUMONIA", but pulmonary edema is being self-induced through this drug and doctors are left scratching their heads as to why this virus was attacking the kidneys to create this cascading effect. Start listening at the 7 minute mark.
To see all the documents in this video: https://www.thedrardisshow.com/?customer_posted=true
If you have a loved one in the hospital and they are refusing to treat them with the drugs you want, go to www.myfreedoctor.com This site has free lawyers ready to help you.
PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION FAR AND WIDE!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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