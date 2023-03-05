Truthful Movie...

A woman lands a dream job at a powerful tech company called the Circle,
only to uncover an agenda that will affect the lives of all of humanity.
As she rises through the ranks of the world's largest tech and social
media company, The Circle, Mae is encouraged by company founder Eamon
Bailey to live her life with complete transparency. But no one is really
safe when everyone is watching.This movie is shocking as it shows what
life will be like if we are connected 24/7 to the internet and how every
move we make will be watched. They also show how she consumed a liquid
containing nano-particles and sensors which can monitor everything in
her body! This is happening through the injections people were given
during the plannedemic. It`s a good movie to watch. The Circle.
