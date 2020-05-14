Going Viral - Global Crime Fighters 9

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In episode 9 of the Global Crime Fighters Series, Dr. Katherine Horton talks about the global plandemic and its implications for society.
She starts the broadcast by explaining her 3-months long absence from YouTube and social media.
CONTENT & LINKS
0:31 - 0:36 GCHQ/NSA SABOTAGE OF BROADCAST (watch for covert info encoded in screen image)
0:48 Previous court hearing on 12. Dec. 2019
2:50 Numerology
11:58 Revocation of Swiss residence permit
15:30 Connection between the Jesuits and MI6
17:15 Liechtenstein
20:15 Working with investigators in the US and recovering
29:20 Victim affidavits: https://stop007.org
31:18 Rebuilding life from scratch
32:08 Thanks to Marie Kondo
35:43 The global scourge
36:38 CDC image of the supposed culprit
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/images/2019-coronavirus.png
43:25 Deadly or not, a Masonic shit-show regardless
48:50 How they pull off the Masonic shit-show
58:00 Government employees vs the self-employed
1:04:00 Law enforcement
1:05:05 NYPD using drones to enforce "social distancing"
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-drones-coronavirus/
1:06:50 Weaponised drones shooting at victims
1:11:15 Military-lovers and Jesus-lovers
1:16:55 Weaponised vaccines for NAZI-style serial numbers on victims
1:17:30 Microchips in vaccinations
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
1:19:34 Dr. Rauni Kile revealed microchips were put in bird-flue and swine-flue vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRCzfPMe2n4
1:22:36 Chinese researcher escorted from infectious disease lab amid RCMP investigation
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/chinese-researcher-escorted-from-infectious-disease-lab-amid-rcmp-investigation-1.5211567
1:28:10 The (lacking) logic of the Communist Party's actions
1:35:05 [Exclusive investigative report] The first documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus(Coronavirus) - VIDEO TAKEN PRIVATE ON YOUTUBE AFTER THIS BROADCAST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMJ0EmMfb3U
1:36:15 Amazon apparently hired lots of employees AHEAD OF TIME
1:37:34 Freeze, flight & fight
1:39:50 False Flags used to prepare CDC powers etc.
1:43:05 Cartel-Signalling on Fox News - Trump discusses bold plan to reopen the economy in ‘Hannity’ exclusive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYjsF-3XkF4
1:56:22 Republics vs Democracies and how to support Trump
2:02:55 Trump ripping the CIA's press another one
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ien97HT7Wpk
2:16:17 Good News!