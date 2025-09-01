Healing from Trauma, Tragedy, PTSD and How it Affects the Brain - Dr. Tim Murphy

Trauma. It affects most of us, and yet, so few people have the tools to deal with trauma, tragedy, and the lasting effects of this kind of lifelong pain. Dr. Tim Murphy is a psychologist, a former member of Congress, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He is the author of The Christ Cure: 10 Biblical Ways to Heal From Trauma, Tragedy, and PTSD. He discusses the Apostle Paul and the very real traumas he experienced during his ministry on Earth. Tim also defines trauma, what causes it, and how it affects the brain. What does Jesus say about trauma and anxiety? “The best meditation is prayer,” Tim says. He also gives helpful advice on how to lean into true mental and emotional healing by embracing the teachings of Jesus. Jesus wants us to be fully restored and renewed and the teachings of Paul are invaluable for that healing to take place.









Exercising is a great antidote to anxiety and stress and people who have PTSD or severe trauma don’t often trust their own emotions





Sometimes, “your reaction to your reaction” can cause stress and trauma





Trauma affects us physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually and healing requires that we focus on the same four areas





Trauma is something that is a true threat to your life, and it can look a little different for everyone









