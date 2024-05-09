Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/winter-is-coming-like-in-the-days-of-narnia/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, The LORD warns as: "I saw the blue sky, the white bellowing clouds, and an open landscape of the countryside. It seemed to be in the middle of springtime, right before summer.

Suddenly, I saw a BREATH OF ICY AIR blowing on the land..... starting on the left, and moving quickly across the landscape."