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Our Enemies Have Pulled Their Masks Off - Now, We Must Advance Upon Them!
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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46 views • April 07, 2022
Every day that the enemies of liberty are left to continue to push their lawless agenda, it only emboldens them to continue their attacks upon the people. Take Klaus Schwab advisor Yuval Noah Harari, for example. This man has so seared his conscience that he is unashamedly speaking as a dictator about hacking people and literally controlling the population, including what is going on inside of us. We'll take a look at this criminal and let him tell you his plans from his own mouth and then we'll see what God has to say about it.

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