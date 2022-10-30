A New PM a New Cabinet but Same Old Narrative On Ukraine.What Will Be Done About UK Energy?





https://rumble.com/v1qo2nj-a-new-pm-a-new-cabinet-but-same-old-narrative-on-ukraine.-what-will-be-done.html

A segment of this weeks news from UK Column News (26 Oct 2022)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

New Cabinet

00:23 Sunak understands

01:08 No red box for Matt Hancock

War and energy

4:39 Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says "Russia and Iran unite to spread terror"

5:53 Russia doubles down on Ukrainian dirty bomb concerns

8:53 Dear Mr President — 30 members of Congress demand a diplomatic end to the war

04:46 German Bild article: Premier of eastern state of Saxony wants Russian gas back

11:34 Gas reserves: Reopened offshore Rough storage facility is not what it seems — UK is in worst position of all

More on www.ukcolumn.org

