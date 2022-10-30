Create New Account
A New PM a New Cabinet but Same Old Narrative On Ukraine.What Will Be Done About UK Energy?
A New PM a New Cabinet but Same Old Narrative On Ukraine.What Will Be Done About UK Energy?


A segment of this weeks news from UK Column News (26 Oct 2022)

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

New Cabinet

00:23 Sunak understands
01:08 No red box for Matt Hancock

War and energy

4:39 Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says "Russia and Iran unite to spread terror"
5:53 Russia doubles down on Ukrainian dirty bomb concerns
8:53 Dear Mr President — 30 members of Congress demand a diplomatic end to the war
04:46 German Bild article: Premier of eastern state of Saxony wants Russian gas back
11:34 Gas reserves: Reopened offshore Rough storage facility is not what it seems — UK is in worst position of all

More on www.ukcolumn.org

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


UK Column News, Ukraine, Energy Crisis


ukraineuk column newsenergy crisis

