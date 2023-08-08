Evil Youth Climate Strike Misleads Teenagers - 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. This is one of our best videos ever! YouTube deleted this video after it got over 20,000 views and they reduced the views by over 10,000 which is impossible! YouTube tampered with the hits but at least they didn't give me a strike.



On video, someone robs Brian Ruhe of 10 of his signs at the Youth Climate Strike with about 500 - 1000 teenagers at the Art Gallery in Vancouver, BC, Canada. It's tragic how these kids are being lied to and then turn against someone trying to tell them the truth about the global warming hoax.

On May 12th I noticed the views had jumped from 1,250 to 10,500 on YouTube so I was correct; this is one of our most popular videos. Then on May 13th the views dropped to 5,821 which is impossible so it looks like tampering by YouTube!

David Siegel writes: Policy always involves politics. Governments often make policy decisions by starting with a social objective and then bring in the “facts” to justify the goal (think of the Vietnam war, the Iraq war, Prohibition, the War on Drugs, and others). We shouldn’t be surprised to find social agendas driving at least some of the “science” of global warming.

In addition, studies show that political beliefs cloud our ability to process information. Strong political beliefs can cause us to look at one side of an issue and ignore the evidence. We should try to avoid shortcuts and look directly at the data.

Forecasts are mental constructs; they are not properties of the physical world. Forecasts are tools, not truth.

Consensus is not an argument for any scientific principle. Many important scientists toiled alone to make discoveries that were less than popular. One key paper can be worth more than thousands of papers reinforcing a myth. The claim that 97 percent of scientists believe in man-made global warming is one such myth. Almost all scientists expect a small man-made contribution to warming, so the claim is misleading.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGGEB...

Here are some links getting at the truth about the global warming hoax:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

https://www.technologyreview.com/s/40...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1k4m...

https://www.theguardian.com/science/b...

David Siegel wrote this:

https://medium.com/@pullnews/what-i-l...

1 Weather is not climate. There are no studies showing a conclusive link between global warming and increased frequency or intensity of storms, droughts, floods, cold or heat waves.

2 Natural variation in weather and climate is tremendous. Most of what people call “global warming” is natural, not man-made. The earth is warming, but not quickly, not much, and not lately.

3 There is tremendous uncertainty as to how the climate really works. Climate models are not yet skillful; predictions are unresolved.

4 New research shows fluctuations in energy from the sun correlate very strongly with changes in earth’s temperature, better than CO2 levels.

5 CO2 has very little to do with it. All the decarbonization we can do isn’t going to change the climate much.

6 There is no such thing as “carbon pollution.” Carbon dioxide is coming out of your nose right now; it is not a poisonous gas. CO2 concentrations in previous eras have been many times higher than they are today.

7 Sea level will probably continue to rise — not quickly, and not much. Researchers have found no link between CO2 and sea level.

8 The Arctic experiences natural variation as well, with some years warmer earlier than others. Polar bear numbers are up, not down. They have more to do with hunting permits than CO2*.

9 No one has demonstrated any unnatural damage to reef or marine systems. Additional man-made CO2 will not likely harm oceans, reef systems, or marine life. Fish are mostly threatened by people, who eat them. Reefs are more threatened by sunscreen than by CO2.

10 The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and others are pursuing a political agenda and a PR campaign, not scientific inquiry.

Could this possibly be right? Is it heresy, or critical thinking — or both? If I’ve upset or confused you, let me guide you through my journey.