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Flee Prophets of baal of The Great Falling Away - antichrist Preachers Kenneth Hagin/Ken Copeland lead masses at satan's feet with insane laughing, strangefire chaos. They mock YAH (mirrored)
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784 views • June 08, 2022
this is a mirrored video
YAHUSHUA I plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD over this video of these antichrist preachers with their dangerous strangefire leading masses to satan. And not to YOU YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST. Please protect the people in YOUR NAME we pray.
YAH SAYS also In Prophecy 23 Let MY People Go!
"There are many wolves in sheep's clothing, they are doing miracles and signs and wonders. They are saying they are doing these miracles in MY Name. They are on your television and radio stations and yet I tell you this, it is not by the power of MY RUACH ha KODESH that they do these things. It is by the Power of hell itself. Do not be deceived. Do not be led astray. For the antichrist is going to do this and so much more. Beware MY innocent children. There are those reading this now that won't listen, but later you will remember these words I have spoken. Not all who do signs, wonders and miracles are of ME. There is always a counterfeit, remember that. Satan only counterfeits the genuine anointing and gifts of MY RUACH ha KODESH."
And here are more complete Excerpts from Prophecy 32
BEWARE OF THE GOLD FEVER REVIVAL! (A Great Deception)
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu April 14, 1999 here below
"You bring shame upon yourselves as you hunger and thirst after signs and satan gives you what you desire. What will you do when satan says bring me your pennies and I shall turn the metal into a pile of gold? Don't you yet understand your greed is blinding your eyes? Don't you discern the churches that have opened themselves up to this also have the laughing, mocking spirit of chaos in their churches? Can't you see that this is another form of deception to keep you from being without spot or wrinkle? This is another deception to get your eyes away from MY coming? You who have been deceived and not repented, you are not MY Bride.
I call upon MY lost sheep that have called themselves MINE and yet run to another shepherd's arms. A 'false shepherd', one that will lead those once called MY lambs unto slaughter. These that come to ME and call ME Savior, do so only because of the signs of turning metal into gold or seeing gold dust. Do you not realize only love, true love for ME will save your souls? Do you not realize repentance; true repentance will save your souls? Do you not remember that I did miracles signs, wonders and miracles with Moses and the evil pharaoh had his magicians, sorcerers and enchanters counterfeit the same?
Satan sought to deceive then and he does the same now. He used a golden idol then, he uses a golden idol now. You with the spirit of a Pharisee you chase after flesh and not MY RUACH ha KODESH. You, I once looked upon with joy, now I turn away from in disgust. You say because this ministry or that person that you have put upon pedestal thinking they are more than what they are. Because they say this is an act of Heaven without even discerning what spirit they are speaking from. You accept it as truth though it be a lie from the pit of hell.
Woe be unto these that teach MY people to sin and accept what is not of MY RUACH ha KODESH. You are the same ones that have them rolling in the aisles and barking like dogs, and laughing in chaotic mockery claiming it is the joy of the Lord."
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
****
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
YAHUSHUA I plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD over this video of these antichrist preachers with their dangerous strangefire leading masses to satan. And not to YOU YAHUSHUA/JESUS CHRIST. Please protect the people in YOUR NAME we pray.
YAH SAYS also In Prophecy 23 Let MY People Go!
"There are many wolves in sheep's clothing, they are doing miracles and signs and wonders. They are saying they are doing these miracles in MY Name. They are on your television and radio stations and yet I tell you this, it is not by the power of MY RUACH ha KODESH that they do these things. It is by the Power of hell itself. Do not be deceived. Do not be led astray. For the antichrist is going to do this and so much more. Beware MY innocent children. There are those reading this now that won't listen, but later you will remember these words I have spoken. Not all who do signs, wonders and miracles are of ME. There is always a counterfeit, remember that. Satan only counterfeits the genuine anointing and gifts of MY RUACH ha KODESH."
And here are more complete Excerpts from Prophecy 32
BEWARE OF THE GOLD FEVER REVIVAL! (A Great Deception)
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu April 14, 1999 here below
"You bring shame upon yourselves as you hunger and thirst after signs and satan gives you what you desire. What will you do when satan says bring me your pennies and I shall turn the metal into a pile of gold? Don't you yet understand your greed is blinding your eyes? Don't you discern the churches that have opened themselves up to this also have the laughing, mocking spirit of chaos in their churches? Can't you see that this is another form of deception to keep you from being without spot or wrinkle? This is another deception to get your eyes away from MY coming? You who have been deceived and not repented, you are not MY Bride.
I call upon MY lost sheep that have called themselves MINE and yet run to another shepherd's arms. A 'false shepherd', one that will lead those once called MY lambs unto slaughter. These that come to ME and call ME Savior, do so only because of the signs of turning metal into gold or seeing gold dust. Do you not realize only love, true love for ME will save your souls? Do you not realize repentance; true repentance will save your souls? Do you not remember that I did miracles signs, wonders and miracles with Moses and the evil pharaoh had his magicians, sorcerers and enchanters counterfeit the same?
Satan sought to deceive then and he does the same now. He used a golden idol then, he uses a golden idol now. You with the spirit of a Pharisee you chase after flesh and not MY RUACH ha KODESH. You, I once looked upon with joy, now I turn away from in disgust. You say because this ministry or that person that you have put upon pedestal thinking they are more than what they are. Because they say this is an act of Heaven without even discerning what spirit they are speaking from. You accept it as truth though it be a lie from the pit of hell.
Woe be unto these that teach MY people to sin and accept what is not of MY RUACH ha KODESH. You are the same ones that have them rolling in the aisles and barking like dogs, and laughing in chaotic mockery claiming it is the joy of the Lord."
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
****
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Keywords
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