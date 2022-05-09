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BABIES ARE DELIVERED ALIVE AND THEIR BEATING HEARTS CUT OUT WITHOUT ANESTHESIA TO DEVELOP VACCINES
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81 views • May 09, 2022
I have now heard this from 4 different sources. They are killing live babies for their vaccines. This is hell on earth. Satan is the GOD of this planet. I choose to war against him. Are you? ~ Jim Crenshaw
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