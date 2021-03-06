G-Translators Newsflash 2021/3/6

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News summary：
1. Communist China continues to shut off some cities and schools across the nation.
2. 3.01 million small shops in Communist Party China closed down. Winter is here for both the consumption and employment market.
3. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken makes Confronting Communist China a Priority
4. White House Unveils Strategic National Security Strategy: China is the only competent competitor to challenge the current international system of organization.
5. A group of international scientists calls for new investigation into coronavarius origin.
6. Brazil found for the first time that the infectious variant of CCP virus could evade human immunity.
7. Pompeo: The biggest threat to the United States is the Chinese Communist Party.
8. Pompeo: There is ample evidence that the coronavirus originated in the Wuhan laboratory.
9. Shi Zhengli blatantly lies about more frequent contact between humans and wildlife caused the CCP virus to emerge.
10. Drug abuse in the United States is becoming a public health crisis.
11. Nearly 90 percent of Americans see China as a competitor or an enemy.