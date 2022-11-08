LAB Created Abomination

Busy making the beast of Revelation perhaps…

One last note: If the law in your state find new ways to force money out of you then your governor is a freemason (satanic follower). It doesn’t stop there. Your major has to enforce their communist laws, and the judge, and the sheriff, and the police chief. Do you see who the take over works now? With the key positions taken you can be enslaved by our own laws. This is happening! Next thing you know farming is illegal, all you have must have a current license, and you’re paying insurance on everything you own. The state wants all you have. They want to own you! They want to control every aspect of your life! That’s what law has become!

