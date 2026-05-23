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Yes, You Are Living in a Simulation
"Art is everywhere, since artifice is at the very heart of reality. And so, art is dead... reality itself has been confused with its own image—a continuous, self-referential loop: the hyperreal." —Simulacra and Simulation
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOkRF3Xp_4E
https://ia803200.us.archive.org/21/items/simulacra-and-simulation-1995-university-of-michigan-press/Simulacra_and_Simulation_1995_University_of_Michigan_Press_.pdf