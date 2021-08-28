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Q+ Trump: War On Crimes Against Humanity! The Worldwide Covert Military Intelligence Sting Operation
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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261 views • August 28, 2021
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Today's Links:


Trump's War Against Child Sex Trafficking


https://rumble.com/vjcufv-trumps-war-against-child-sex-trafficking-2240.html



EPIC Lin Wood Destroys Deep State Cabal!


https://www.brighteon.com/3c7b14e4-96e6-4d5f-b48a-f2d087b22a24



"AN OPEN SECRET" - UNCUT - DOCUMENTARY EXPOSING HOLLYWOOD'S SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILD ACTORS


https://www.bitchute.com/video/6oVFV6zaSfTc/



In Pusuit of Truth - Adrenochrome Part 1


https://www.bitchute.com/video/mcfkJb7ZzsY6/


In Pusuit of Truth - Adrenochrome Part 2


https://www.bitchute.com/video/FnhgUr11pYn3/




Previous Updates:



Q+ Trump's Devolution: The Most Astonishing Military Operation of All-Time! Unprecedented Warfare!



https://rumble.com/vljx80-q-trumps-devolution-the-most-astonishing-military-operation-of-all-time-unp.html




100 Q PRQQFS That Will Blow Your Mind! FULL Documentary Of The Military Election Sting & Devolution!



https://rumble.com/vlgs17-100-q-prqqfs-that-will-blow-your-mind-full-documentary-of-the-military-elec.html




Q: The Worldwide Plan To End Child Sex Trafficking! Trump vs. Elite World Leaders & Hollywood Pedophiles!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/87UTkN96LsWP/




Q: Cyber Warfare! Email Privacy Invasions! Censorship [FB/MZ] CIA DARPA Spying, Data Collection & Government Profiling!



https://rumble.com/vl556m-q-cyber-warfare-email-privacy-invasions-censorship-fbmz-criminal-cia-darpa-.html




Q: Cyber-Space Force! Trump's Military Recorded Everything! We Have It All! The Sting Of The Century!



https://rumble.com/vkzx3a-q-cyber-space-force-trumps-military-recorded-everything-we-have-it-all-befo.html



Q's IMPOSSIBLE Prediction of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium! 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Plus Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is N.E.S.A.R.A. Real?



https://rumble.com/vkwgx0-q-perfectly-predicts-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-3-years-ago-to-the-day-i.html




Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!



https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html




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Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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