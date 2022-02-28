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Protocolo C20 (CDS) para eliminar Oxido de Grafeno en Vacunados
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132 views • February 28, 2022
En este corto video el Dr. Manuel Aparicio, director COMUSAV Mundial presenta una esperanza de vida con este protocolo de desintoxicación para remover óxido de grafeno y otros metales pesados en personas inoculadas a través del CDS en sinergia con Vitamina D 5,000 I.U, Zinc 50mg, Vitamina C 3,000mg, Melatonina 3mg, Precursores de Glutatión como NAC (N- Acetyl Cysteina, Beta Glutathione, ó Inmunocal), y Astaxantina. Que Di-s los bendiga y les traiga sanidad en su alma y en su cuerpo.
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