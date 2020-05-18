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Where is the science behind the lockdown for Covid 19?
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43 views • May 18, 2020
There isn’t science behind the Covid 19 lockdown. There are no studies showing that a lockdown of healthy people works to prevent disease. However, there is data from NY City showing that 66% of the new cases of Covid 19 were from people who were in lockdown! There is another from China showing the same thing. Commonsense would tell us that the people who should be in quarantine are those most vulnerable to the disease, and that would include senior citizens over age 75 and people with comorbidities. Mortality from Covid 19 is now much higher from the lockdown than the disease itself.
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