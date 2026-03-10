BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Silver's Wild Ride – Bill Armor on the Dollar, the War, and Why 30% Isn't Enough
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
126 followers
0
130 views • Today

John Michael Chambers sits down with Genesis Gold's Bill Armor for an urgent, no-nonsense briefing on the economic battlefield—and why the window for action is closing fast.


As Operation Epic Fury reshapes the Middle East, oil has surged past $100 a barrel, and gold and silver are reacting with predictable volatility. But beneath the headlines, a deeper war is being fought—between paper promises and physical reality.


Bill breaks down:


Why silver has swung from $76 to $92 in weeks—and what the March contract reckoning means


The 30% metals allocation now recommended by Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch—and why it's still a trap


The difference between owning physical metal and falling for paper proxies (ETFs, mining shares) that leave you exposed


The 401(k) bill that quietly became law—and why you don't have to wait 18 months to act


The dollar's bizarre spike: why Trump's strength is temporarily boosting the very currency he's dismantling


The biblical case for gold and silver: from Genesis to Revelation, God's money never changes


This is not a market update. It is a survival briefing. The bridge is crumbling. The ferry is boarding. And the doors are closing.


Action changes things. Saving America and protecting your wealth is not a spectator sport.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Keywords
goldsilvergoldman sachs401kjohn michael chambersetfsgenesis goldbill armorphysical metalmerrill lynchoperation epic furydollar spikebiblical money
