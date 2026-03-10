Silver's Wild Ride – Bill Armor on the Dollar, the War, and Why 30% Isn't Enough

John Michael Chambers sits down with Genesis Gold's Bill Armor for an urgent, no-nonsense briefing on the economic battlefield—and why the window for action is closing fast.





As Operation Epic Fury reshapes the Middle East, oil has surged past $100 a barrel, and gold and silver are reacting with predictable volatility. But beneath the headlines, a deeper war is being fought—between paper promises and physical reality.





Bill breaks down:





Why silver has swung from $76 to $92 in weeks—and what the March contract reckoning means





The 30% metals allocation now recommended by Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch—and why it's still a trap





The difference between owning physical metal and falling for paper proxies (ETFs, mining shares) that leave you exposed





The 401(k) bill that quietly became law—and why you don't have to wait 18 months to act





The dollar's bizarre spike: why Trump's strength is temporarily boosting the very currency he's dismantling





The biblical case for gold and silver: from Genesis to Revelation, God's money never changes





This is not a market update. It is a survival briefing. The bridge is crumbling. The ferry is boarding. And the doors are closing.





Action changes things. Saving America and protecting your wealth is not a spectator sport.









