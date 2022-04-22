Dr Jennifer Daniels and Clive de Carle - Fixing Your Prostate in 14 Days (2017)

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

⁣More videos can be found at:

https://odysee.com/@ClivedeCarle:1

⁣ ⁣

https://brandnewtube.com/@clivedecarle

https://lbry.tv/@ClivedeCarle:1

⁣JOIN THE SECRET HEALTH CLUB FOR MORE CUTTING EDGE INFORMATION

https://clivedecarle.com/secret-health-club/

Per Mr Clive de Carle: Videos can now be found on https://www.bitchute.com/​

I am unable to provide links to my websites in the UK and USA following a request by the MHRA (a UK government department) because of the sale of VITAMIN C AND OTHER ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS in my online shop. However, my site, shop and contact details are still easy to find. I am extremely fortunate to have a unique name…

All comments in this video are my own opinions and under article 19 of the human rights act I am free to express them. Legally, I am obliged to state that you should always seek medical advice from your doctor.

My statements and opinions expressed here and in this video should not be construed as medical advice to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease in any way. My belief is that that you should always thoroughly research any health concerns which will empower you to make informed decisions about your own health and wellbeing.

Copyright. © Clive de Carle