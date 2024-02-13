An Urgent Prophetic Connection: A Trojan Horse, the Super Bowl, Tucker Carlson and Russia

Join Amanda as she examines controversial events surrounding the Super Bowl halftime show, with the showcasing of Satanic imagery, as well as Pfizer's involvement. She dives into the hidden messaging behind some Super Bowl commercials, revealing intriguing details hidden in plain sight. Amanda also shares Words from the Lord drawing connections to Super Bowl commercials as well as the ongoing battle over Trump's presence in January 6th and debates about keeping him on the ballot. Plus, she shares the full Tucker Carlson dream as well as insight into the recent interview he had with Vladmir Putin. Tune in Feb. 12 at 5pm ET.

